Lufkin PD officers arrest naked shooting suspect after hour-long standoff

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a naked man who is suspected of shooting another man in the head early Thursday morning following an hour-long standoff at a home on Homer Street.

According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the head in the 300 block of Howe Avenue. The victim, Jeffrey Harris, 44, of Lufkin, was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment, and he is expected to live.

The suspect in the case was identified as Michael Fore, 51, of Lufkin, and he fled the scene before Lufkin PD officers arrived on the scene.

Once the Lufkin PD officers had identified Fore as the shooter, they went to his home in the 400 block of Homer Street, and they found that he was there. Because Fore was considered armed and dangerous, the Special Response Team and the LPD’s hostage negotiator were brought in to make contact with Ford.

“When hostage negotiators began loud hailing Fore around 2 a.m., three women emerged, but Fore remained inside the home,” the press release stated. “After more than an hour of hostage negotiators attempting to talk to Fore with no response, the Special Response Team began firing OC spray into the home.”

About 30 minutes later, Fore came out of his home. According to the press release, he was nude, and he appeared to be intoxicated. After he stumbled on a stair, he fell to the ground.

“He was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center to be medically cleared before being taken to jail,” the press release stated. “The women said Ford had been smoking K2. They were released from custody after being cleared for warrants. “

The case is still under investigation, and charges are pending against Ford.

