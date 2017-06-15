Woman indicted, arrested in connection to fatal 2-vehicle wreck near Livingston

In the wake of a grand jury indictment for negligent homicide, a 21-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Livingston in May of 2016.

McKenna Veal was arrested and charged with state-jail felony negligent homicide.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, McKenna Veal, 20, of Cleveland, was driving a 2004 Toyota pickup north on US 59 when she drove off the left edge of the road, overcorrected to the right then back to the left, and entered the grass median.

At that point, the pickup rolled over and slid into the southbound lanes of US 59, where it was struck by a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Tonya Brister, 50, of Onalaska, the press release stated.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced Brister dead at the scene. Veal was not injured as a result of the crash, according to the press release.

