Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 06/15/07

Jalisco at 308 M. Timberland Drive: 15 demerits for wiping clothes not stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution, cold hold at wrong temperature, damaged cooler needed to be removed, food manager not on site at time of inspection, sanitizer level at dishwasher not at proper level, food in coolers not date marked, fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned, food containers without protective covers, cooler storage racks needed to be cleaned, food stored in standing ice, hand washing sign needed at hand sinks, and food handle certifications not up to date.
China Garden at 701 S. Timberland: 13 demerits cold hold at wrong temperature, raw food stored above ready-to-eat foods, all food in walk-in cooler not labeled and dated, spray containers not labeled, bulk food items that were out of packaging not labeled, and paper towels needed at hand sink.
Great American Cookies at 4600 S. Medford: 8 demerits for spray containers not labeled, sanitizer concentration needed to be increased, and food manager not on site during inspection.
Lufkin Mall 9 at 4600 S. Medford Drive: 6 demerits for personal drinks stored without lids, damaged wall in dry storage area needed to be repaired, single-service items stored on floor, and hot hold at wrong temperature.
Newk’s at 2906 Brentwood: 4 demerits for cold hold at wrong temperature food handler and food manager certifications not registered with ACCHD.
Corn Dog 7 at 4600 S. Medford: 3 demerits for hot hold at wrong temperature.
Big K’s at 2715 Highway 69 North: 2 demerits for misuse of hand sink.
Deez Wings at 931 Denman, Diboll: 0 demerits.
Old Souls at 190 Mount Carmel, Hudson: 0 demerits.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges notified Angelina College June 15 that the college’s accreditation is reaffirmed for 10 years and the college is no longer on probation.More >>
Children tend to shut down from reading over the summer break. With that in mind, the Nacogdoches Rotary Club established the Summer Reading Mobile Library.More >>
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.More >>
A Shelbyville couple accused of locking a 4-year-old boy in a dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time have been transferred to the Shelby County Jail, where they are each being held on $200,000 bonds.More >>
