Runt returns for another shot at

Runt is back again with us this week doing tricks for treats.

This 3-year-old rat terrier mix was brought in with her sister Roach when she got her first on-camera role. Runt went solo when she was adopted, but she was returned because of issues with her adopted family. Shelter Director Aaron Ramsey said that she is all set to be adopted.

"She's already been spayed, and she's current on all her shots," said Ramsey. "So, she's ready to go home today if somebody would come, and if it's a good fit for them."

Runt is small in stature which makes her the perfect size for apartment living and road tripping.

"These are inside dogs and would probably make somebody a good traveling companion, as well," said Ramsey. "If you like to take your RV out, and you like to take trips, she'd make a good traveling buddy."

The Kurth Animal Shelter is open to visiting kids, as well as, other dogs and cats.

"You can come to this room where we're at right now," said Ramsey. "It's called the 'Meet and Greet'. And, we always encourage you to bring your kids and make it a family affair. Bring your other pets, and you can introduce them right here in this room and see how they do."

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

