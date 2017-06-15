Upcoming Alzheimer's awareness event will be at McWilliams and Son

McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning are hosting an event next Wednesday to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

Employees will be collecting donations at 918 Denman Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The money will be going towards the "World's Longest Day Campaign," which funds research for the disease.

Those who donate at the event will be provided with a hamburger plate.

The Williams family says that this issue is one that hits close to their heart.

"The purpose of this event all really started with my grandmother, Armatha," said Crystal Williams. "She suffered from Alzheimer's. It was a big blow to my family. So, when we got ready, at McWilliams and Son, to wrap another vehicle, we decided to wrap it purple for Alzheimer's awareness."

Employees will be wearing red and holding purple buckets.

