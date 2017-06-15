VIDEO: Deer takes swim with East Texas family at Ratcliff Lake

With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.

A young deer took the plunge Wednesday and briefly joined an East Texas News viewer's family as they swam at the Ratcliff Lake Recreation Area in Houston County.

Kaleigh Strickland said the deer "just came out and started swimming with my family while we were at Ratcliff yesterday!"

Strickland said her family got to the lake at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the deer hung out with them them at the picnic area until they left at about 4:30 p.m.

The deer was very friendly, Strickland said. She said that the kids in their group started calling it "Yogi the deer."

Captain Shawn Phillips with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said if you see a deer at a park, leave it alone. He added that deer that hang around parks are often tame and curious, so they'll get closer.

Phillips also said that if you see a deer, and you are concerned, call a game warden. Don't try to handle it yourself.

"They're born with instincts to swim," Phillips said.

