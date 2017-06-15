Lufkin's Jones Pool set to open Friday

After four years of sitting unused, the Jones Park Pool is hours away from being used by kids from all across Lufkin.

The pool will officially open Friday afternoon for the first time since 2013. That summer, it opened for the first time in two years.

"That Jones Pool kept being a recurring thing in our research," said Impact Lufkin coordinator Lenola Wyatt. "Everyone had memories of Jones Pool."

The main issue was the lack of life guards, but now that three are on board for the summer, the pools is getting ready to be opened. Shankle said the largest challenge was getting the $180 certification course paid for. The group was able to get the Temple Foundation to cover the certification cost. The city will pay for the work pay.

City Parks Director Mike Akridge said about $1,000 in repair work has been done.

"We replaced all the pumps," Akridge said. "Some of them, we are having repaired right now. We drain the pool, then we have to clean the pool, and we have to put the chemicals in the pool."

The pool will open at 2 p.m. on Friday and the city will have hot dogs and drinks.

"Everyone with the Temple Foundation, the people from the community, the city is putting in effort to make sure this happens for the community," Shankle said. "This is going to be a great day for the entire city of Lufkin. Not just this community but the entire city."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.