Lufkin's Cafe Del Rio opens new location in Lufkin

Lufkin's Cafe Del Rio is welcoming patrons into its new location after over a year of waiting.

The restaurant that has been part of the Lufkin community for 23 years had outgrown its original location on First Street. Last January, the establishment bought land at the corner of State Highway 69 South and Loop 287.

"We have grown so much," General Manager Letty Vargas said. "We went from around 300 seats to around 500."

The new location will also have a new area for to-go orders.

"At the original location, the take-out area was at the bar and we wanted to change that up at the new location," Vargas said. "We went ahead and put a little store in here with piñatas and other Mexican cultural stuff that you can enjoy while you wait."

Many things will stay the same. Patrons will still be able to get freshly made tortillas and the same items on the menu. New items have also added for children.

"We have a Ferris wheel outside as a special attraction for the first two weeks that is free for the kids," Vargas said. "We also have a train here for the kids that will be staying. That is free for any children under 12 that get a kids menu item. If they do not buy an item, it is $2 for a ticket to ride."

Cafe Del Rio is also changing the hours of operation. They will now be open on Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m.to11 p.m.

