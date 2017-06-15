Lufkin's Cafe Del Rio opens new location in Lufkin

Jalisco, China Garden, Great American Cookies, Lufkin Mall 9, Newk's, Big K's, Deez Wings, and Old SoulsMore >>
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges notified Angelina College June 15 that the college's accreditation is reaffirmed for 10 years and the college is no longer on probation.
Children tend to shut down from reading over the summer break. With that in mind, the Nacogdoches Rotary Club established the Summer Reading Mobile Library.
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.
A Shelbyville couple accused of locking a 4-year-old boy in a dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time have been transferred to the Shelby County Jail, where they are each being held on $200,000 bonds.
