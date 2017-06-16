San Augustine lifts boil-water notice - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

San Augustine lifts boil-water notice

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Connect
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) -

The City of San Augustine has lifted a boil-water notice which was issued to all of its customers.

The notice was issued on Wednesday. City officials say they have taken corrective actions and the water is now safe to use and drink.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly