Suspect in fatal Lufkin hit-and-run wreck turns herself in to police

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning.

Lt. David Young, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Shanna J. Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, turned herself in on a warrant that had been issued for her arrest. She is being booked into the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony failure to stop and render aid-accident involving death charge.

“Shanna Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, is wanted for questioning in the death of 80-year-old Manuel Escobedo,” a press release from the Lufkin Police Department stated. “Escobedo was crossing Martin Luther King Drive around 8 p.m. Monday when he stepped into the path of the Dodge Charger Ellison was driving.”

According to the press release, witnesses said Escobedo lived nearby on Bonita Street and was walking home at the time of the incident.

Escobedo was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. He was then taken to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, where he later died.

“Upon striking Escobedo, Ellison fled the scene and was followed by a witness to FM 2251 where she wrecked out and struck a tree near Susie Street,” the press release stated. “The witness said Ellison drove erratically, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.”

At that point, Ellison allegedly abandoned her passengers, which included a baby girl, and fled the scene of that wreck on foot. Her passengers weren’t injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the press release stated.

