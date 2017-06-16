Suspect in fatal Lufkin hit-and-run wreck turns herself in to police

A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.More >>
A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.More >>
Budgets cuts for the upcoming year in Grapeland have force the city council to make tough decisions on funding.More >>
Budgets cuts for the upcoming year in Grapeland have force the city council to make tough decisions on funding.More >>
In the wake of a grand jury indictment for negligent homicide, a 21-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Livingston in May of 2016.More >>
In the wake of a grand jury indictment for negligent homicide, a 21-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Livingston in May of 2016.More >>
Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press.More >>
Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning.More >>