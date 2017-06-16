Shelbyville couple accused of locking up, neglecting boy out of jail on lower bond

A district judge has signed an order reducing bond for a Shelbyville couple accused of locking a 4-year-old boy in a dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.

Judge Leann Kay Rafferty signed the order on Thursday, reducing the bonds for Matthew McMahon, 29, and Randa Askew Faust McMahon, 36, from $200,000 each to $20,000 each.

Both have since bonded out of the Shelby County Jail. They are charged with first-degree injury to a child.

According to arrest affidavits, witnesses say Randa McMahon punished her four-year-old stepson by forcing him to stay in a closet, dogpen and a cargo trailer at different times for extended periods of time, even up to 24 hours. She is also accused of depriving him of water.

McMahon's teen-aged son said she one time made the boy drink his own urine after he had urinated on himself.

The affidavit states McMahon abused the boy as punishment for him going to the bathroom on himself and for not eating when she wanted him to.

Matthew McMahon was charged because he supported and was an active participant in the abuse, according to the affidavit.

One of the bond conditions stipulates the couple cannot have contact with the victim.

