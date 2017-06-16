2 accused of luring Sabine County robbery victim with possible underage sex indicted

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second of two people suspected of dealing drugs out of a home in Pineland where three children were present.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second of two people suspected of dealing drugs out of a home in Pineland where three children were present.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old San Augustine man on felony child endangerment and drug charges after meth was discovered in his home on Jan. 14.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old San Augustine man on felony child endangerment and drug charges after meth was discovered in his home on Jan. 14.

A father and son duo from the Bronson area of Sabine County turned themselves in at the sheriff's office Monday after they allegedly tried and failed to torch a Chrysler PT Cruiser on State Highway103 and then left it there on Jan. 18.

A father and son duo from the Bronson area of Sabine County turned themselves in at the sheriff's office Monday after they allegedly tried and failed to torch a Chrysler PT Cruiser on State Highway103 and then left it there on Jan. 18.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Houston men on a variety of felony drug and child endangerment after a traffic stop near the Louisiana border turned up more than $1,500 in cash and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana earlier this week.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Houston men on a variety of felony drug and child endangerment after a traffic stop near the Louisiana border turned up more than $1,500 in cash and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana earlier this week.

A 72-year-old Hemphill man accused of accept more than $100,000 for a job and never doing the work was booked into the Sabine County Jail after new felony theft charges were filed against him earlier this month.

A 72-year-old Hemphill man accused of accept more than $100,000 for a job and never doing the work was booked into the Sabine County Jail after new felony theft charges were filed against him earlier this month.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old woman Saturday in connection to allegations that her baby tested positive for meth.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old woman Saturday in connection to allegations that her baby tested positive for meth.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 14.

Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 14.

A Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a plumbing contractor from Louisiana on a combination of seven felony and misdemeanor theft charges in connection to allegations that he would take partial payments from clients and never show up to actually do the work.

A Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a plumbing contractor from Louisiana on a combination of seven felony and misdemeanor theft charges in connection to allegations that he would take partial payments from clients and never show up to actually do the work.

A Sabine County grand jury indicted two of the four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 4.

According to the grand jury indictment list East Texas news obtained on Friday, Tristan Dale Welch, 19, of Pineland, and Delaney Nicole, 18, of Shelbyville, were both indicted first-degree felony aggravated robbery, first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity, and second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Collectively, each person’s bail amount was set at $175,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the people involved told authorities he and others created a fake Meet me account and pretended to be a 13-year-girl. The victim allegedly started messaging the fake account and agreed to have sex with the girl for $50.

A SCSO deputy spoke with the victim on April 14, who said he had been assaulted and robbed earlier that day. The man told the deputy that he was driving to Pineland on Bill Lowe Drive to see a friend, the affidavit stated. He said that he had just passed a cemetery located on the road when he saw the vehicle behind him flashing its lights.

The victim told the SCSO deputy that he pulled over and walked to the back of his pickup to see what they needed. He said that a black man got out of the vehicle behind his and walked toward him before walking back the way he came, the affidavit stated.

“[The victim] said the other two just came out of nowhere and hit him,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told the SCSO that the only thing he could tell about the three men was that one of them was white, and two of them were black. However, he did say when one of the men spoke to him, he recognized his voice as that of Welch, someone he knew well, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim said he was pinned against the tailgate of his truck while the three men hit him. He also said one of the men pulled out a black pistol, put it to his head, and demanded that he give them “the 50 dollars,” the affidavit stated.

After the victim gave the men $50, they left, the affidavit stated. He got back into his truck and left as well.

When the SCSO deputy asked the victim how much money he had on him at the time of the robbery, he replied that he had about $56 on him at that time.

The victim said he was in fear of bodily harm when the gun came out, the affidavit stated.

The Sabine County grand jury also indicted Kenneth David Smith, 51, of Mooringport, Louisiana. Smith, a plumbing contractor, was arrested on a combination of seven felony and misdemeanor theft charges back in May in connection to allegations that he would take partial payments from clients and never show up to do the work.

Smith was indicted on four state-fail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charges. At the time of his arrest, his other charges included two Class A misdemeanor theft between $750 and $2,500 charges and a Class A misdemeanor theft of service between $750 and $2,500 charge.

Also among those who were indicted was Jacob Allen Huggins, 28, of Houston. He was indicted on four felony charges - three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of child endangerment.

Huggins was one of two men Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested after a traffic stop near the Louisiana border turned up more than $1,500 in cash and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana back in February, according to the SCSO.

Chief Deputy George Griffith with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said there was a child in the car where the drugs were found.

The following people were also among those the Sabine County grand jury indicted on June 1.

Chrissy Dyynell Bumstead, 23, of Hemphill, was indicted for endangering a child in connection to allegations that her 1-month-old baby tested positive for meth.

Justin Lee Callaway, 35, of San Augustine, was indicted for endangering a child and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He was arrested back in January after meth was discovered in his home. Two children were in the home at the time.

Jesse and James Retherford, both of Bronson, were both indicted on felony illegal dumping charges. The father and son duo, ages 52 and 23, are accused of trying to torch a Chrysler PT Cruiser and then leaving it on the side of State Highway 103.

Charles Alan Railey, 36, of Livingston, as indicted for three counts of endangering a child and one count of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance. He is one of two people suspected of dealing drugs out of a Pineland home where three children were present.

Charles Washington King, 73, of Hemphill, was indicted on six felony theft charges. King, a contractor, is accused taking money to build seawalls, piers, and boat docks and never doing the work. He allegedly stole more than $100,000 from one victim, according to the SCSO.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

