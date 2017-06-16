2 accused of luring Sabine County robbery victim with possible underage sex indicted

A Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a plumbing contractor from Louisiana on a combination of seven felony and misdemeanor theft charges in connection to allegations that he would take partial payments from clients and never show up to actually do the work.More >>
A Sabine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a plumbing contractor from Louisiana on a combination of seven felony and misdemeanor theft charges in connection to allegations that he would take partial payments from clients and never show up to actually do the work.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 14.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of four suspects in a violent armed robbery that occurred in Pineland on April 14.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old woman Saturday in connection to allegations that her baby tested positive for meth.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old woman Saturday in connection to allegations that her baby tested positive for meth.More >>
A 72-year-old Hemphill man accused of accept more than $100,000 for a job and never doing the work was booked into the Sabine County Jail after new felony theft charges were filed against him earlier this month.More >>
A 72-year-old Hemphill man accused of accept more than $100,000 for a job and never doing the work was booked into the Sabine County Jail after new felony theft charges were filed against him earlier this month.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Houston men on a variety of felony drug and child endangerment after a traffic stop near the Louisiana border turned up more than $1,500 in cash and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana earlier this week.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Houston men on a variety of felony drug and child endangerment after a traffic stop near the Louisiana border turned up more than $1,500 in cash and a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana earlier this week.More >>
A father and son duo from the Bronson area of Sabine County turned themselves in at the sheriff's office Monday after they allegedly tried and failed to torch a Chrysler PT Cruiser on State Highway103 and then left it there on Jan. 18.More >>
A father and son duo from the Bronson area of Sabine County turned themselves in at the sheriff's office Monday after they allegedly tried and failed to torch a Chrysler PT Cruiser on State Highway103 and then left it there on Jan. 18.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old San Augustine man on felony child endangerment and drug charges after meth was discovered in his home on Jan. 14.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old San Augustine man on felony child endangerment and drug charges after meth was discovered in his home on Jan. 14.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second of two people suspected of dealing drugs out of a home in Pineland where three children were present.More >>
Deputies with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second of two people suspected of dealing drugs out of a home in Pineland where three children were present.More >>
A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.More >>
A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.More >>
Budgets cuts for the upcoming year in Grapeland have force the city council to make tough decisions on funding.More >>
Budgets cuts for the upcoming year in Grapeland have force the city council to make tough decisions on funding.More >>
In the wake of a grand jury indictment for negligent homicide, a 21-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Livingston in May of 2016.More >>
In the wake of a grand jury indictment for negligent homicide, a 21-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Livingston in May of 2016.More >>
Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press.More >>
Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning.More >>