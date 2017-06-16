Arlington PD arrests 2nd suspect in murder of woman with Trinity ties

Pictured are the possible suspects in April Vancleave's death. (Source: You Tube)

ARLINGTON, TX - (KTRE) - Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press.

Back in December of 2016, East Texas News learned that April Marie Vancleave's mother, sister, and daughter live in Trinity.

Arlington PD officers arrested Alex Menor Diaz Friday in Keller on a capital murder charge in connection to the Dec, 15, 2016, shooting death of April Vancleave, the Associated Press story stated. Diaz' bail amount was set at $1 million.

"Police say Vancleave arranged to meet two potential buyers in a store but they never showed up," the AP story stated. "Vancleave left and was attacked in the parking lot of her Arlington apartment complex. Investigators believe the potential buyers followed her and shot Vancleave during a robbery attempt."

Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez, the other suspect in the case, was arrested back in February. Lt. Christopher Cook. a spokesman for the Arlington Police Department, said Lopez Gamez is still being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a capital murder charge.

"Police say the 31-year-old Arlington woman planned to meet a buyer in a store in an exchange arranged online," the original AP story stated. "Police say the buyer never showed up, so Vancleave and her husband drove home."

After Vancleave's husband dropped her off at their apartment complex, he went back to work, the original AP story stated.

According to police, the store's security video shows two possible suspects.

