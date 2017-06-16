Former Nacogdoches County inmate in ICU after serious health incident at jail

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he hit and injured his 6-month-old while he was in the process of assaulting his sister.

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he hit and injured his 6-month-old while he was in the process of assaulting his sister.

A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.

At the time of the health incident, Deonte Reed, 18, of Nacogdoches, was being held in the county jail on two felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge.

“On June 8, 2017 it was reported to the control room operator by inmates that an inmate was down inside the Nacogdoches county jail,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. “Jailers and medical personal responded to the scene. The inmate was found unresponsive inside of a dorm where other inmates are housed.”

Bridges said Reed apparently suffered “some type of seizure” and may have had other medical illnesses that made his heart stop beating.

“Jailers and medical personal from the jail performed life saving measures on the inmate to keep him alive using CPR and an AED device,” Bridges said. “EMS and Nacogdoches Fire Department arrived on scene and the inmate was transported to a local hospital where he still remains in ICU.“

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident, Bridges said. He added that since the start of the investigation, two employees that were involved in the incident have resigned.

Bridges said that the sheriff’s office has identified certain protocols that should have been followed while dealing with a crisis medical situation.

“The Sheriff Office will continue their due diligence on this internal investigation; however this should also not take away the heroic work of some staff members that gave medical attention to the inmate that saved his life,” Bridges said.

Reed was arrested on March 21 in connection to allegations that he hit and injured his 6-month-old child while he was in the process of assaulting his sister. He is also accused of beating up the child’s mother.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.