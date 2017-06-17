Suspect wanders onto sheriff's property, arrested after hourslong pursuit

A Huntsville man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-hour hunt Saturday in Trinity County.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, David Paddy, 30 from Huntsville, was arrested for evading arrest, trespassing and having a prohibited item in a correctional facility.

Wallace said a foot pursuit started around noon when Wallace walked outside his home and spotted Paddy on his property.

Wallace said he was able to stop the guy before he again escaped and jumped the Sheriff's fence and fled into the woods. After two hours of searching, the suspect was too exhausted to flee, and was captured when he collapsed as Constable Mark Cole spotted him along the side of FM 356 in the 2600 block.

Wallace said Paddy told law enforcement that he got dumped out by friends on the side of road and he was looking for water. Wallace added that Paddy passed two water spouts to get to his porch. Wallace thinks Paddy was trying to get into his truck. Wallace said more than likely he was looking for transportation.

Wallace praised the work of Constable Tommy Park, Constable Mark Cole, Trooper Chad Seamans, TPD Officer Donald Givens, TCSO K-9 Deputy Alexander and TCSO Deputy Rightmire.

