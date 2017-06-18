Census of Agriculture preparation underway for 2017

Lufkin police are investigating a road rage incidentMore >>
Lufkin's 'Ellen Trout Zoo' celebrated its 50th birthday today, and zoo officials say that they have no plans of slowing down. A master plan to expand the zoo. across the river and with new exhibits is still being put together. "Moving across the lake and developing a Texas area, East Texas, West Texas, United States, Central America, South America, expand Africa, expand Asia," said zoo director, Gordon Henley. "Actually, we're planning on a restaurant and an ...
A Huntsville man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-hour hunt Saturday in Trinity County.
Despite the heat and humidity, hundreds gathered at Brandon Park to celebrate a day that holds strong significance in Texas history.
A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating.
