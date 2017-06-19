Onalaska PD: Man attacked victim with pocket knife

An Onalaska man is in the Polk County Jail after an alleged knife attack over the weekend.

Lawrence Walker, 57 of Onalaska, was booked into the Polk County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Capt. John Maddox, an Onalaska officer was called out to the 500 block of Maple Street early Saturday morning in response to a report of a knife fight.

"When the officer was driving down the road, he came in contact with a male that had two cuts to his stomach," Maddox said. "He asked what happened and the man pointed back to a large crowd. The man would not give a name but said he came up and was trying to break up a verbal argument between two people."

Maddox stated that the officer made contact with Walker, who told him he was approached by the victim and another individual who started a fight with him, and he went to his vehicle to get a knife. The reported stated Walker said he never meant to stab anyone, but he pulled it out and started to swing to get the two to leave him alone.

Maddox stated that once officers talked to other witnesses, it was determined that Walker was not telling the truth. Maddox stated several witnesses told the officer that Walker already had the knife and pulled it out once the victim got on scene. Maddox said the cuts did not appear life threatening and it looked as if he was just cut with the tip and not the entire blade.

As of Monday morning, Walker's bond had not been set.

