Angelina County Sheriff: Lufkin woman flown to Houston after she was shot by husband

A Lufkin man is behind bars, and his wife is in a Houston hospital after a Sunday morning shooting.

Demmis Morgan is in the Angelina County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which caused serious bodily injury. According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office Capt. Alton Lenderman, deputies were called out to the 4900 block of U.S Highway 69 North after a call came into 911 about an accidental shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Lenderman said when deputies arrived on scene, 40 year-old Demmis Morgan came out of the house and surrendered without incident. Lenderman said inside the home deputies found Morgans wife, who was identified as Quasheena Morgan, lying in the hall with gunshot wounds to the head. Quasheena Morgan was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann in serious condition.

Lenderman said when investigators talked to Demmis Morgan, he told them that there was a domestic disturbance at the home and he pointed the gun at his wife to scare her but accidentally shot her with a small-caliber handgun. Lenderman said an investigation on the scene led investigators to determine it was not accidental and place Demmis Morgan under arrest. Lenderman pointed out that the case is still under investigation.

As of 11 a.m. an updated condition from Hermann Hospital was not available.

