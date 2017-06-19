Lufkin man arrested for allegedly stalking ex-wife

A Lufkin man was arrested Saturday after authorities believe he was stalking his former wife.

William Bryson Jr. was arrested for stalking, invasive visual recording, burglary of a habitation with intended other felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at a collective $65,500.

According to a Lufkin Police incident report, at 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, a Lufkin officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Willow Bend Drive.

"The caller advised that she was not at home, but observed a subject in her house on her security cameras," the report said. "[She] advised that she believed that the suspect was her ex-husband, William Clint Bryson Jr."

The Lufkin officer said based on the seriousness of the alleged crime, he parked his vehicle down the street an approached the home on foot. The officer stated he waited by the home's back gate for another officer to arrive. The report stated once he had back up, both officers entered the back yard , and at that time, Bryson came out of the home. He was ordered at gunpoint to go to his knees and then he was detained.

"[Bryson] advised that he lived at the residence but had forgotten his key, so he went through the window," the report said. "[Bryson] later changed his story advising that he did not have a key and he climbed through the window to "check up" on his soon to be ex-wife. Bryson advised that he drove by the residence, and did not see her vehicle home so he wanted to see "what she was up to."

The report said Bryson claimed he was allowed to be inside the home as long as his ex-wife was not there. Bryson told the officers that he found a window that was "partially" locked so he "jiggled" it open, the report stated. Officers on scene said they discovered a backpack that Bryson claimed belonged to him. Officers stated they searched the bag and located four pipes that are commonly used to smoke narcotics. Bryson was placed under arrest at the time for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report stated officers were notified that Bryson's ex-wife had arrived on scene while they were there.

"After looking through the residence,[she] located a WiFi camera plugged in and placed on the kitchen counter that Bryson had placed," the report said. "[She] told officers that over the past several days, she had confronted Bryson looking into her windows. [She] advised that she had found broken window blinds and light bulbs that Bryson had unscrewed. After looking at the window Bryson claimed to come in, officers located a computer desk with picture frames and cobwebs around it. It is believed that Bryson used the decoder to enter through the garage door. [She] also advised that she had a ex-parte order that was filed in May 2017."

Officers were able to get a copy of the order that stated Bryson's ex-wife had exclusive rights to the home.

"The officer placed four glass pipes, a small baggie with brown crystal like substance, Bryson's cellphone, a copy of the agreed orders, 2 WiFi video cameras( one still in the box, the other that was set up in the kitchen that will be sent for finger printing), a black backpack with misc. items (lighters, headlamps, pocket knife, charger cables, and batteries),a large zip lock baggie with garage door opener instructions, and what appears to be a device to decode a garage door) ...," the report concluded.

