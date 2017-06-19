Affidavit: Lufkin man exposed himself to convenience store employee

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he exposed himself to a convenience store employee after she brought him a roll of toilet paper back in May.

Robert Dominique Simon, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. His bail amount has been set at $1,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred at the Crown Colony Food Mart located at 101 Champions Drive on May 20. An employee at the store told the responding LPD officer that a man had intentionally exposed himself to her.

The woman told the officer that the suspect told her there was no toilet paper in the bathroom, so she went and got some for him. When the store employee approached the bathroom, the man opened the door and intentionally exposed his genitalia to her, the affidavit stated.

The woman yelled at the suspect and told him to leave the business immediately, the affidavit stated.

“The employee stated she recognized the subject from a similar incident that had occurred once before; however, she did believe the police were called for that incident” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the woman provided the Lufkin PD officer with a detailed description of the man and what he was wearing. She also said he had tattoos under both of his eyes.

A short time after the alleged incident, someone started calling the business multiple times, using the same phone number. When the employee answered the phone, she immediately recognized the voice as being the same man who exposed himself to her, the affidavit stated.

The man repeatedly asked the store employee for forgiveness for what he had done, the affidavit stated. Later, the man came inside the business again and asked the same employee to forgive him again.

Further investigation by the Lufkin PD detective who took over the case revealed a man associated with a woman the phone belonged to had tattoos under both of his eyes. When the LPD detective took a booking photo from Simon’s previous, unrelated arrest and showed it to the convenience store employee, she said she was 100-percent certain he was the man who exposed himself to her inside the business.

