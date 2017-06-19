Galveston woman arrested after near head-on collision with Trinity County sheriff

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 23-year-old Galveston woman for driving while intoxicated Monday morning after she allegedly almost hit Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace's vehicle head-on.

Wallace’s dash cam captured the close call on FM 356 near White Rock Store. He said he was on his way back to the sheriff’s office when the incident occurred.

According to a post on Wallace’s Facebook page, a car moving at a high rate of speed lost control as it was approaching Wallace’s sheriff office vehicle. The car spun outright in front of Wallace, and he slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting it.

DPS Trooper Chad Seamans responded to investigate the incident, the Facebook post stated. Taylor Turbeville was arrested and charged with first-offense DWI, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

“The driver admitted to taking prescription pills and drinking alcoholic beverages earlier this morning,” the Facebook post stated.

