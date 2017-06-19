San Augustine rescinds boil-water notice

From the City of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (News Release) - On June 14, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the San Augustine rural public water system to issue a boil-water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to condition which occurred recently in the public water system the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of June 19, 2017.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office at 220 West Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas or call (936) 288-0489. People may also call Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.