Lufkin's Crime Stoppers Band celebrates 30 years of entertaining audiences

Members play the music they listened to as a youngsters. Classic rock, country western, blues, and jazz, but no hip hop or rap. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The CrimeStoppers Band rehearses once a week for four hours. Their commitment to music is as strong as it is for the community. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A group of musicians have fought crime for years, but not always behind a badge or gun. They're called the CrimeStoppers Band.

They've been playing together for 30 years, raising awareness for the CrimeStoppers program with every note. East Texas News caught up with the band's founders as they rehearsed for a free anniversary concert that happens this Friday in Lufkin.

The band’s founders are all retired Lufkin police officers. The newcomer, who joined 17 years ago, still protects the streets.

"My talent level is quite a bit higher,” Randy Stallard, who plays guitar and does vocals for the band, said with a laugh.

Law enforcement still plays a big part of their lives, but these days, their instruments play even a bigger role.

"It's really more of a hobby to us,” said Keith Lewing, a drummer and vocalist for the band. “It's the way it originally started."



The garage band, which was formed to relieve stress, grew to be the hottest act in town for benefits only. These guys were into mentoring the kids who are adults today.

“So it made us approachable,” said Alton Lenderman, lead guitar and vocals. “I think it showed us that also we made a big emphasis to show a side to these kids that policemen don't just put people in jail. We're just out there like everybody else."

The band rehearses weekly the tunes they grew up with, which represent a wide range of genres, except for hip hop and rap.

“That and opera is not going to be our thing,” said Greg Denman, keyboard and vocals.

The first community concert happened at 25 years. Friday's concert marks 30. The playlist is likely to continue to grow.



"I think as long as everybody is healthy, and we still enjoy playing music we're going to play,” said Kevin Mobley, guitar and vocals. “That's what we like to do."

The CrimeStoppers Band 30-year Anniversary Free Community Concert is this Friday at 7 p.m. in downtown Lufkin's Pines Theatre.

Like always, any donations the band receives goes directly to the Crime Stoppers program.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.