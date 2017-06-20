Tenaha man accused of convincing child to send nude photos

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has charged a Tenaha man accused of convincing a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photographs.

Thomas Clyde Bryant, 19, is charged with second-degree sexual performance of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, an investigator saw texts written by Bryant on June 12 sent to a 12-year-old girl. Bryant had asked the girl to take and send nude photographs of herself to him, knowing how old she was.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Bryant's arrest on June 15.

