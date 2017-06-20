Head of Lufkin ISD earns Region 7 Superintendent of Year

From Region 7 Education Service Center

KILGORE, TX (News Release) - Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce that Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD Superintendent of Schools, has been selected as the 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Goffney will now go on to represent the entire region in the pursuit of being named 2017 Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Goffney was named Lufkin ISD Superintendent in 2013. A native of Coldspring, Dr. Goffney began her career as a language arts teacher in Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District. Additionally, she served as assistant principal and principal before serving as superintendent at Coldspring-Oakhurst for five years. Dr. Goffney earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and English, a Master of Education degree in administration, and a Doctorate of Education degree in Educational Leadership, all from Sam Houston State University.

Dr. Goffney, said, “It is with great humility and appreciation that I receive this award. I am blessed to work with a supportive board where students are top priority. I am also privileged to work with the most giving community who knows the importance of education. I accept this award on behalf of our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to make sure that at the end of the day, value is added to all of our students. Thank you to those who have made a difference in my life, who helped me to realize that education is everything.”

Dr. Goffney serves on the boards and committees of Woodland Heights Medical Center, Angelina Arts Alliance, Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin Diabetes Advisory Committee, Junior League of Lufkin and Lufkin Rotary Club.

She is a member of the following professional organizations and/or committees: UIL Legislative Board, TASA Future Ready Superintendent’s Leadership Network, TASA 2025 Task Force, Texas Council of Women’s School Executives, Texas Alliance of Black School Educators. Dr. Goffney was also recently elected to the American Association of School Administrators’ Governing Board.

Dr. Goffney received the 2017 Margret A. Montgomery Leadership Award by the Texas Council of Women School Executives. She is the recipient of the 2013 Distinguished Administrator of the Year Award selected by the faculty of Sam Houston State University College of Education. She was named as one of only 22 members of the 2012-2013 Class of Phi Delta Kappa International Emerging Leaders. The PDK Emerging Leaders program recognizes top educators from across the world.

Dr. Goffney is married to Joseph Goffney. They have two children, Joseph, Jr., 17, and Joslyn, 13. Dr. Goffney and her husband, Joseph, have co-authored a book titled All is Well as a tribute to their special needs son.

The Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program has honored outstanding Texas administrators since 1984 based on leadership in areas such as student performance, administration and school climate, school board and superintendent relations, school improvement, school and community relations, and management of finances, facilities, instruction, students and personnel. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.

Superintendents from any of Texas’ 1,029 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee. For more information, visit www.tasb.org.