Crockett PD looking for suspect in shooting incident

The Crockett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man who is accused of chasing another man and then shooting at him after a fight Monday morning.

The alleged victim in the shooting incident only suffered minor scratches and was able to notify police about what had happened.

According to a press release, Crockett PD officers were dispatched out to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. at about 8:27 a.m. on Monday to check on a report of gunshots.

When the CPD officers arrived on the scene, they learned that Tyrell Beasley, 27, of Crockett, and another man got into a fight. At one point, Beasley allegedly pulled a handgun and fired at the other man as he chased him between several houses.

“During the incident, a residence was struck several times with projectiles from the gun,” the press release stated. “The victim was able to escape with minor scratches and notified police of the incident.”

The press release stated that multiple witnesses have identified Beasley as the shooter, and the Crockett Police Department has issued two felony arrest warrants for him. They include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Beasley also has other active warrants with the Crockett Police Department.

Anyone with any information on Beasley’s whereabouts, is urged to call Lt. Clayton Smith with the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021. People can also call East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

“Any information provided to Crime Stoppers is confidential and you will remain anonymous,” the press release stated.

