Affidavit: Man shot into, through Polk County home, doing $10K worth of damage

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday in connection to allegations that he shot out windows and fired bullets into the home he was in the process of getting evicted from in October of 2016.

The home’s owner told authorities that an estimated $10,199.90 in damage was done to the home.

Jayson David Werth, of Rye, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a state-jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 charge. His bail amount has been set at $30,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Big Foot Wallace in the Big Thicket Lake Estates subdivision to check out a criminal mischief report.

The owner of the property told the PCSO deputy that numerous windows had been shot out in the house, and he suspected Werth of doing it because he had been renting from him and was in the process of getting evicted, the affidavit stated.

The owner later found multiple holes in the rent house that appeared to be from gunfire, the arrest affidavit stated. Another PCSO deputy found a bullet in the home’s bathtub, along with numerous shell casings.

Later, a Polk County deputy spoke to the woman who had been living with Werth. In her statement, she said Werth told her he shot up the house, and his girlfriend left him because of it, the affidavit stated.

The woman also said she had seen Werth with a small pistol when they lived together, the affidavit stated.

Back in January, the property owner asked PCSO deputies to come back out to the house on Big Foot Wallace. The affidavit stated that the home was “under construction” at the time.

The property owner explained that Werth had tried to shoot the concrete blocks from under the house, the affidavit stated. In addition, the home owner pointed out that Werth fired multiple rounds into and through the house.

On February 16, the PCSO deputy spoke to Werth about an assault where he allegedly discharged a handgun, and he took custody of the firearm, which is believed to be the same one that was used in the criminal mischief incident, the affidavit stated.

