1 of 3 suspects in Houston County home-invasion robbery captured in Kentucky

Authorities in Kentucky have arrested one of the three suspects in a violent, sexually charged home-invasion robbery that occurred in Houston County on June 12.

According to Chief Deputy G.P. Shearer with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Barrett, 17, was captured on June 18.

“[The] Houston County Sheriff’s Office has been vigorously working the home invasion/burglary since it had occurred on June 12th, 2017,” Shearer said. “Investigators received information that the criminals had left the state of Texas and could possibly be in the state of Kentucky. They notified Kentucky State Police and local jurisdictions of where this criminal gang may be hiding.”

Shearer said it turned out that the information was correct. Barrett and “others” were taken into custody Sunday night. Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators were on their way to Kentucky to pick Barrett up and interview other people that may have been associated with him Tuesday afternoon.

“The sheriff’s office will release the names of all adults that were arrested with Barrett after they have had a chance to interview them," Shearer said.

According to a Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers press release, Barrett and two other men kicked open the door of a home in south Houston County on June 12. The three suspects were armed with a firearm and baseball bats, and they were allegedly looking for money and guns.

The suspects wound up stealing electronics from the home, the press release stated.

As a result. HCSO investigators obtained an aggravated robbery arrest warrant for Barrett.”

One of the other men was described as a tall, Hispanic male and the other as an African-American male,” the press release stated. “Investigators stated that, during the home invasion robbery, the African-American male forced a female juvenile to disrobe and ‘she was sexually touched.’”

If anyone has any information about the home-invasion robbery, they should call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. People can also use Crime Stoppers’ P3 app, or visit the website.

“Anonymity is not Crime Stoppers’ promise. It is the law,” the press release stated. “To further ensure a tipster’s identity is never known, Crime Stoppers pays rewards only for anonymous tips; tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for payment.”

