Groveton PD chief: Man who tricked, sexually assaulted woman arrested in Huntsville

Groveton police have released the name of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman, in the hopes of the public being able to track him down.

Groveton police have released the name of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman, in the hopes of the public being able to track him down.

U.S. marshals arrested a man who is suspected of tricking an 18-year-old woman into leaving a Groveton party with him and then sexually assaulting her at a remote location after they tracked him down to Huntsville Saturday.

“They checked addresses of family, and a marshal was asked to go by there,” said Groveton Police Chief John Raiford. “[He] observed his truck there, and when they came home, they asked if he was there. They said yes and gave the marshals the key. They went inside and took custody.”

Raiford said Steel was arrested at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a TCSO deputy transported Steel, who was arrested on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge, from the Walker County Jail to the Trinity Police Department on Tuesday.

Raiford said in a previous interview that Steel tricked an 18-year-old woman to leave a party with him on March 27, and they went to the store together. Steel then drove her to a remote location and sexually assaulted her, Raiford said.

The Groveton police chief said Steel had shown the woman his gun earlier and reminded her that he could use it while he sexually assaulted her.

Raiford said Steel did not show up for work the following Monday, and he speculated word had gotten around after the woman's mother found out about the assault.

Raiford said the mother reported the incident to police that night, and police got a warrant for Steel's arrest that week. They are now seeking the public's help.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.