Groveton PD chief: Man who tricked, sexually assaulted woman arrested in Huntsville

Groveton police have released the name of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman, in the hopes of the public being able to track him down.More >>
The Angelina County Jail gardens were dedicated today to the late Jail Warden Greg Dawson.More >>
After months of hurdles, the children that were once in the foster system became their own.More >>
In anticipation for flooding rains, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has issued a declaration of disaster.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he assaulted man who is 65 years or older during a disturbance at the Eastwood Terrace apartment complex.More >>
U.S. marshals arrested a man who is suspected of tricking an 18-year-old woman into leaving a Groveton party with him and then sexually assaulting her at a remote location after they tracked him down to Huntsville Saturday.More >>
