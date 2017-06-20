Arrest affidavit: Nacogdoches man who assaulted another man also stole 18-pack

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he assaulted man who is 65 years or older during a disturbance at the Eastwood Terrace apartment complex.

Tryvoskye D. Colston, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to the elderly charge, a Class B misdemeanor theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction charge, and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge.

Collectively, his bail amount was set at $16,500 for the injury to the elderly and theft charge. No bail amount was listed for the public intoxication charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to Eastwood Terrace to check out a disturbance Monday. When they got to the scene, witnesses told them Colston was the aggressor in the incident, and injured a man who is 65 years old or older, causing unspecified injuries.

Although neither man wanted to give the NPD officers any information about what had happened, they charged Colston with injury to the elderly based on the victim’s visible injuries and witness accounts, the arrest affidavit stated.

While the Nacogdoches PD officers were speaking to Colston, they noticed that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and he had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit stated. Colston’s speech was also allegedly slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet.

A few minutes before the disturbance call, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched to 2500 Woden Road in to check out a report of an 18-pack of beer that was stolen, and the complainant described the suspect as a black man wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Another witness who had been at 2500 Woden Road when the theft occurred identified Colston as the man who stole the beer.

When NPD officers spoke to Colston, he was wearing blue shorts, but no shirt. In response to a question about whether he had a shirt on earlier, Colston said he had been wearing a white shirt, the affidavit stated.

A check of Colston’s criminal record revealed that he had been convicted of misdemeanor theft on Feb. 2, 2015.

