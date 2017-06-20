NISD introduces summer school literacy program in fun way

Nacogdoches ISD Carpenter Elementary principal Dr. Jackie Briggs-Vaughn provides treats to summer school teachers as they improve student literacy. (Source: KTRE Staff)

At Carpenter Elementary, more than 100 students are in summer school. For students selected for a Literacy Camp that calls for a rap dance.

The goal is engaging students in learning. Carpenter's new principal dresses the part of ship captain.

Dr. Jackie Briggs-Vaughn builds morale for teachers as they work to improve the reading skills of those who need help the most.

"So they were struggling in vocabulary," Briggs-Vaughn said. "They were struggling in alphabetic decoding. They were struggling with their writing also."

Vaughn introduced teachers to a curriculum that's old school to readers of her generation. Less emphasis will be placed on sight reading and more emphasis will be placed on phonetics.

Vaughn says students' reading skills vastly improve by the second day.



A federal grant provides for additional staff to help teachers throughout the summer.

"We have a dyslexia teacher who is a specialist that comes in and work with our teachers," Briggs-Vaughn said. "We also have our reading interventionist teacher that's working with our teachers over the summer to build on those strategies."

The Literacy Camp is 16 days. By the last day on the 29th, students will go home with books and a better understanding of the written word.

In July, a Temple Foundation Grant will provide reading specialists to guide Nacogdoches ISD instructors on more ways to teach the structure of language.

