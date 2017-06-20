Jasper County issues state of emergency

In anticipation for flooding rains, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has issued a declaration of disaster.

The measure allows the county a way to seek funding in the case of damage from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Allen said emergency management centers have been set up at the Buna substation and the main emergency center in Jasper.

Allen said the chief concerns are flooding and evacuations from the south. He said the southern part of the county is coastal level so the area between Kirbyville and Evadale is susceptible to flooding.

