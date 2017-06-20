Community rallies as adoption day arrives for East Texas family

Last October, an East Texas family was in the process of adopting their son, Duncan, when they suddenly learned he had a new sister, Nora. Just days later, the hospital called asking them to take her home. The Combs' family began the process of fostering to adopt.

After months of hurdles, the children who were once in the foster system became their own on Tuesday.

Lauren Combs said the clan of children have been well-accustomed to the idea of welcoming two new members into the family.



"I'll say they had an easier time adjusting. It wasn't difficult for us but anytime you bring in a new baby, there's difficulty with that just with sleep and things that come with that,” Combs said.



Additionally, the family of eight had to overcome several hurdles.



Lauren said both children have the same birth mother but different fathers. The birth mother has since signed the birth rights to the Combs’ family, but the process wasn’t quite simple.

“They thought it was going to be less than three months until adoption, and here we are over a year later, and it's just now happening,” Combs said.

A seal of approval from a judge on Tuesday finished all of the adoption steps.



“Just our friends and family in the courtroom and had everyone else wait in the hallway,” Combs said.

The family said they could not have done it alone, and the foundation of support from their community helped propel their efforts. However, despite the challenges the Combs’s family said they are fortunate.



“Usually things that are really worthwhile, really worth fighting for are a battle and difficult, but it makes it that much sweeter in the end,” Combs said.

The family said they have waited so long for this day to arrive.



“It's a long process and not an easy process at all obviously, but all super worth it to get to have those babies now,” Combs said.

The family acknowledges that having six children it can get pretty loud but they value their unique combination which makes up their family.

