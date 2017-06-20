Rangers start fast, get back to .500 with 6-1 win over Jays

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Carlos Gomez homered in a four-run first inning, Nick Martinez allowed two hits while taking a shutout into the seventh and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Adrian Beltre had a solo homer in the eighth for his 2,960th career hit as the Rangers (35-35) got back to .500 while the Blue Jays (34-36) dropped to 0-8 this season when trying to reach the break-even mark for the first time.
Toronto beat two-time defending AL West champion Texas in a Division Series each of the past two seasons, as the AL East winner in 2015 and as a wild-card last year.
Delino DeShields led off for the Rangers with a bunt single and scored on an RBI groundout by Beltre before Gomez's seventh homer and run-scoring hits from Jonathan Lucroy and Mike Napoli.
Martinez (2-3) didn't allow more than one baserunner in any inning, giving up one run and striking out two in 6 1/3 innings for the right-hander's first win since May 19 at Detroit.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.