Livingston man accepts 4 years deferred for almost running cousin over, doing 'doughnuts'

A 21-year-old Livingston man who almost ran over his cousin and did “doughnuts” in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot on January 17 accepted a plea bargain deal of four years of deferred adjudication.

Chandler Conrad Brown appeared in a Polk County court room Tuesday morning. As part of the plea bargain deal, Brown pleaded guilty to state-jail felony endangering a child charge.

A person on deferred adjudication is required to serve terms and conditions similar to those faced by someone who has been sentenced to probation. However, the difference is that if a person on deferred adjudication stays out of trouble for the entire time, he or she will not have a felony conviction.

A deferred adjudication sentence will show up on a criminal background check.

According to the arrest affidavit, East Texas News obtained Wednesday, Brown put his cousin’s life at risk by almost striking him with his pickup and “spinning out” in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot. The affidavit stated that Brown continued to act recklessly by driving too fast when he went by school buses that were loading small children.

Brown was also allegedly driving the wrong way in the parking lot when he went past the buses.

On Jan. 19, a PCSO K9 deputy went to talk to the Big Sandy High School principal to get written statements and video surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

When the deputy watched the video, he identified the suspect vehicle as a 2012 Dodge pickup. It arrived at the school to pick up a student, and witnesses identified Brown as the driver.

After the student got into the pickup, Brown passed his 14-year-old cousin, who waved at him. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy that after he walked past Brown’s pickup, he suddenly heard the screeching of tires, and he saw his cousin’s truck headed right for him, the affidavit stated.

“He stated he had to run to get away because Brown almost ran him over, and he was scared for his life,” the affidavit stated.

At that point, Brown didn’t drive toward the nearest exit. He entered the bus lane behind the school and went the wrong way, the affidavit stated. He allegedly sped past the school buses that were loading students.

The bus drivers honked their horns in an effort to get teachers’ attention and get them to stop the children from moving around the buses.

Another witness told the deputy that he had spoken to the passenger in Brown’s pickup before the incident, and he smelled what he thought was an alcoholic beverage, the affidavit stated.

The passenger allegedly admitted that he and Brown had been drinking before the incident.

Statements from other witnesses back up the initial accounts of what had happened.

According to the affidavit, Brown and his passenger admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages on Jan. 17, but they denied the acts that endangered the 14-year-old boy and the Big Sandy ISD students.

