Lufkin PD: Person of interest in hit-and-run incident cooperating with investigation

The person of interest in a hit-and-run incident that occurred at a Lufkin truck stop Monday is now cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

“We do have a person of interest in the hit-and-run accident that occurred at Pilot,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. “We identified them after receiving a tip regarding their involvement. They are being cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.”

Pebsworth said a warrant is being obtained for the person of interest’s arrest.

According to a press release, Michael Lynn Culbertson, 49, of Hartford, Kentucky, had just gotten food from inside the Pilot truck stop located at 1920 East Denman Ave. The truck driver was walking back to his rig when he was hit by a car.

“Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored, possibly black or maroon, Cadillac or similar make sedan but were unsure of the year model,” the press release stated. “They said the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe parking lot speed and did not hesitate before leaving the scene. The vehicle, which had been traveling outbound on Denman Avenue, appeared to be using the parking lot as cut through and took a left on Ponderosa.”

On Monday. Pebsworth said the Lufkin PD investigator on the case believes that the person driving the car lives in the Fuller Springs area because of the direction he or she was headed.

Culbertson was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Memorial Hermann in Houston. He is still in the shock trauma ICU at Memorial Hermann in Houston, Pebsworth said.



Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.