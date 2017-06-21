Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/21/17

Big’s Convenience Store No. 3832 Deli and Grill at 540 North Stallings Drive: 13 demerits for one dented can needed to be discarded, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, freezer needed to be repaired or discarded, and vents and ceiling tiles not kept clean.

Los Potros at 1422 South Street: 13 demerits for one dairy product needed to be discarded, spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, onions not stored properly, thermometers not provided for all freezers and coolers, and towels needed for hand sink, and one knife needed to be re-cleaned.

Asian City at 2732 North Street: 10 demerits for cleaning solution not stored properly, buckets of sauce and onions not stored properly, ice scoop not stored properly, one knife needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, all entries and exist not weatherproofed, and ketchup not properly labeled.

The Shack at 4601 North Street: 8 demerits for dirty dishes left out overnight, use-by date needed, floor area in kitchen that wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired, and all entries and exits not weatherproofed.

Big’s Convenience Store No. 3832 at 540 North Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for one milk product needed to be discarded, hand wash sink not kept empty, items left in hand sink, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Jalisco Tacos at 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: 6 demerits for hot-hold temperatures at wrong temperature, thermometers not provided for all freezers, and back door screen not weatherproofed.

Kinfolk’s at 4817 Northwest Stallings Drive: 5 demerits for correct date marking needed, any damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced, and vents not kept clean.

Donut Palace at 5105 North street, Suite 2: 5 demerits for employee food and drinks not stored properly in food prep area, one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth or easily cleanable, and back door not weatherproofed.

Panda Café at 1224 North Street: 4 demerits for walk-in cooler not at minimum temperature and any water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.

McDonald’s at 1717 North Street: 2 demerits for thermometer not provided for small freezer and fire exit path not kept unimpeded.

South Street Chevron at 3325 South Street: 0 demerits.

Auntie Pasta’s at 211 Old Tyler Road.

