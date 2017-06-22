1 lane of traffic blocked on US 59 north of Lufkin after 18-wheeler wreck

One lane of northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 59 north of Lufkin is blocked after an 18-wheeler lost control and wound up in the ditch.

The wreck happened at about 9 15 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Old Highway 59 between Nacogdoches and Lufkin. It appears as though the southbound 18-wheeler's driver lost control before his rig went into the ditch.

The truck's driver, Glenn Roberts, of Tennessee, wasn't hurt in the wreck, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene said he will be cited for unsafe speed.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the wet driving conditions.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.