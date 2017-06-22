Nacogdoches masseur who sexually assaulted client sentenced to 8 years probation

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Caleb Eaves will have to wait one more day to hear testimony in his sexual assault trial.More >>
Caleb Eaves will have to wait one more day to hear testimony in his sexual assault trial.More >>
A woman that has accused 29-year-old Caleb Eaves of sexually assaulting her during a professional massage session is speaking out in hopes of connecting with other possible victims.More >>
A woman that has accused 29-year-old Caleb Eaves of sexually assaulting her during a professional massage session is speaking out in hopes of connecting with other possible victims.More >>
On Saturday, 29 year-old Caleb Eaves was arrested in Nacogdoches after a woman went to his home and place of business where she was allegedly sexually assaulted during a professional massage.More >>
On Saturday, 29 year-old Caleb Eaves was arrested in Nacogdoches after a woman went to his home and place of business where she was allegedly sexually assaulted during a professional massage.More >>
A 30-year-old man was booked back into the Nacogdoches County Jail Wednesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at home back in July.More >>
A 30-year-old man was booked back into the Nacogdoches County Jail Wednesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at home back in July.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.More >>
Incredible video captured by the Johnson family, KTRE viewers from Nacogdoches.More >>
Incredible video captured by the Johnson family, KTRE viewers from Nacogdoches.More >>
A Nacogdoches jury has found a professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches guilty of sexually assaulting a client back in July of 2016.More >>
A Nacogdoches jury has found a professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches guilty of sexually assaulting a client back in July of 2016.More >>
With Cindy, which has now been downgraded to a tropical depression making its way out of over our area it raises concerns for some outdoor activities that could be threatened by potential severe weather to come.More >>
With Cindy, which has now been downgraded to a tropical depression making its way out of over our area it raises concerns for some outdoor activities that could be threatened by potential severe weather to come.More >>
Southern portions of East Texas have been bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Cindy, which has weakened to a tropical depression. Jasper County received less than three inches of rain, with only minor reports of flooding in some areas despite early models showing otherwise.More >>
Southern portions of East Texas have been bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Cindy, which has weakened to a tropical depression. Jasper County received less than three inches of rain, with only minor reports of flooding in some areas despite early models showing otherwise.More >>
Today, State Rep. Travis Clardy announced his plans to seek re-election to represent House District 11 in the Texas House of Representatives.More >>
Today, State Rep. Travis Clardy announced his plans to seek re-election to represent House District 11 in the Texas House of Representatives.More >>