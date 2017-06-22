Nacogdoches masseuse found guilty of sexually assaulting client

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.

A 30-year-old man was booked back into the Nacogdoches County Jail Wednesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at home back in July.

A 30-year-old man was booked back into the Nacogdoches County Jail Wednesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at home back in July.

On Saturday, 29 year-old Caleb Eaves was arrested in Nacogdoches after a woman went to his home and place of business where she was allegedly sexually assaulted during a professional massage.

On Saturday, 29 year-old Caleb Eaves was arrested in Nacogdoches after a woman went to his home and place of business where she was allegedly sexually assaulted during a professional massage.

A woman that has accused 29-year-old Caleb Eaves of sexually assaulting her during a professional massage session is speaking out in hopes of connecting with other possible victims.

A woman that has accused 29-year-old Caleb Eaves of sexually assaulting her during a professional massage session is speaking out in hopes of connecting with other possible victims.

Caleb Eaves will have to wait one more day to hear testimony in his sexual assault trial.

Caleb Eaves will have to wait one more day to hear testimony in his sexual assault trial.

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.

A Nacogdoches jury has found a professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches guilty of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016.

The trial for Caleb O’Neal Eaves, 30, is being held in Judge Edwin Klein’s 420th Judicial District Court. He was found guilty of second-degree felony sexual assault after the jury re-convened Thursday morning. Now that a verdict has been reached, the jury will set the sentencing for the charge.

After the jury came back with the guilty verdict, Eaves dropped his head and cried.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim made the initial outcry to the sheriff’s office on July 10, 2016. After a report was taken, a SANE exam was conducted on the woman. The exam revealed that she had an injury that was consistent with her claim that she had been sexually assaulted.

When the alleged victim talked to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office investigator on July 11, 2016, she told him that after she received a gift certificate for a massage from a friend, she went to Eaves’ home in the 200 block of County Road 415 to redeem it.

During the massage, Eaves allegedly removed the woman’s underwear and told her to turn over onto her back. Then Eaves began massaging the woman’s genital area and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

Eaves then took the stand in his own defense Wednesday afternoon.

"I violated morals and guidelines by the state,” Eaves said. "I violated my beliefs. I violated my religious beliefs. I violated my marriage vows. ... I am guilty of sexual misconduct but not sexual assault."

Eaves said if he had followed his beliefs, he would have not been in that situation.

"I would have not asked the question, and we would not be here,” Eaves said.

Eaves said his license with the state expired last August, and he did not renew.

Eaves said he had remorse.

"I believe I had consent, but that doesn't make it right," Eaves said. "I never meant to hurt anyone."

Eaves said he lied at first to investigators because he did not want to lose his license or his marriage.

Eaves told Johnson that he also explores the idea of a "happy ending" with the victim’s friend that was also getting massages from him. Eaves said the friend’s responses and body language led him to believe she didn't want it.

Eaves said he did not use any strength to hold down the alleged victim, and it was not his intention.

Eaves told Johnson that if the girl had done anything to indicate she wanted him to stop then he would have stopped.

"I'm not trained in recognizing [PTSR], but in a massage, you want the client to be relaxed and quiet and motionless," Eaves said. "Before the digital penetration, her behavior was what I was expecting and during the penetration, I perceived that I honestly thought I wasn't doing a good job."

Eaves said he quit after a few minutes because his arm was getting tired and he wasn't stimulating her.

"I believe wholeheartedly that I had consent, and she knew what was going on," Eaves said. "There was no doubt in my mind when I asked her ‘are you comfortable with me going further,’" and she said, ‘If you are’ that it was understood."

Eaves said the context of the question was important.

"There was a progression," Eaves said. "I asked several questions throughout."

Eaves said those questions by themselves did not give him consent for sexual contact, but each led to the next.

Eaves said the sexual stimulation might have been just over five minutes. He said after the sexual penetration stopped he continued on her legs then the neck and shoulders.

"As I continued, I told her next time she would need to tell me what she liked," Eaves said. "I needed to know how she wanted to be stimulated. That's when she said next time just stick to the legs."

Eaves said that was the first verbal response she gave, adding her response seemed not that he did anything wrong but just that she did not enjoy the sexual stimulation. Eaves told Johnson when she texted him he still thought that if she came back he would give a massage and just stick to the legs.

Jones asked Eaves if he was running prostitution because he sold a gift certificate to her friend and then was expecting the girl to let him do this. Eaves said he is not sure that's right.

Jones brought up that she was alone, and Eaves didn't think she had to fight him off.

“You said you did this because she was young cute and free and that she lost control,” Jones said. “You didn't try that with her friend because she was more strong-willed. You went after her because she was naive."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.