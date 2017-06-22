Flash Flood Watches issued for ETX Counties - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Flash Flood Watches issued for ETX Counties

Lightning streaks across the sky. (Photo source: Pineland Volunteer Fire Dept.) Lightning streaks across the sky. (Photo source: Pineland Volunteer Fire Dept.)
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties until 7:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the track of Tropical Depression Cindy.

This story will be updated as weather alerts come in.

