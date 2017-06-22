Woman dies after head-on collision in Shelby County

One woman was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision in Shelby County.

About 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, about four miles east of Center.

A preliminary DPS crash investigation revealed that a 1998 Isuzu pickup was traveling east on State Highway 7 when it crossed over the center stripe and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge SUV that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Isuzu was later identified as Vicki Thomas, 70, of Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Maxie Eaves.

The driver of the Dodge SUV was later identified as Rebekah Simmonds, 20, of Shelbyville. Simmonds was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.

