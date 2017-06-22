Lufkin PD arrests 2 men who led high speed chase after robbing restaurant

From Lufkin Police Department:

Two Lufkin men were arrested early this morning after robbing the Denman Avenue Jack in the Box at gunpoint and leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Douglas Richard, 19, and Edward Hernandez, 21, were taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. at the entrance of The Settlement on U.S. 59 south. The men entered the store’s back door around 1:30 a.m. – Richard wielding a handgun. They then stole the cash drawer before fleeing the scene in the manager’s car. Minutes later, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Southwood Drive and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

The chase spanned from Lufkin to Diboll and back, reaching speeds of 90-100mph. It ended on U.S. 59 south at the entrance to The Settlement after officers successfully spiked the vehicle’s tires. Officers recovered the register drawer along with the stolen vehicle. An hour before the robbery, Richard and Hernandez attempted to purchase food at the restaurant by walking up to the window. The pair left on foot after being told that the restaurant did not take “walk up” orders. Hernandez told investigators Richard was getting “driven up” and talked about “hitting a lick” to put some money in his pocket as they walked around town before the robbery. Richard and Hernandez are both charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, while Richard received an additional charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.

The Diboll Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the pursuit.