Grapeland ISD band director dies after heart bypass procedure

The Grapeland community is mourning the death of Perry Frank, the school district’s band director.More >>
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two vehicle fatal crash early this morning on SH 7 about four miles east of Center.More >>
Two Lufkin men were arrested early this morning after robbing the Denman Avenue Jack in the Box at gunpoint and leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car.More >>
Heavy rainfall is expected along the track of Tropical Depression Cindy.More >>
A Nacogdoches jury has found a professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches guilty of sexually assaulting a client back in July of 2016.More >>
