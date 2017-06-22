Grapeland ISD band director dies after heart bypass procedure

The Grapeland community is mourning the death of Perry Frank, the school district’s band director.

Frank led Grapeland ISD's Sandy Band and music program for the last decade. According to the district's website, the Longhorn alumnus was born in Fairfield, Texas, and he and grew up in Mesquite.

Frank graduated from North Mesquite High School. Frank previously taught band in Midland and Mesquite followed by 20 years of playing the trombone in the US Navy Band.

“I am shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Mr. Frank,” said Grapeland ISD Superintendent Gregg Spivey. “He has done an outstanding job of growing and improving our band program over the last several years. My prayers go out to his family and all of the band kids. He will be greatly missed.”

According to Spivey, Frank passed away unexpectedly following a successful heart bypass procedure on Wednesday. Spivey said funeral arrangements are being made at this time.

