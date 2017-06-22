Buttons: It's a cute name for a cute cat

Buttons is a beautiful three-year-old, female domestic short hair. Like a lot of cats, she has a tendency to be a little shy. Mike Stevens, the executive director of the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, said that Buttons is a sweet cat.

"When Buttons gets settled in, she's very calm, purrs," said Stevens. "You can tell she really enjoys being petted and having some attention."

She's only been at the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter for three weeks, but her curious nature showed that she'd love to explore a new home.

"Buttons would do best in a quiet household, whether it be a single person or couple, so that way she has a chance to get in there and relax," said Stevens. "And, I think she would fit in really well in that situation."

It might take Buttons a while to show her cuddly side, but that doesn't mean she won't enjoy getting to know you.

"Buttons was used to being an outdoor cat," said Stevens. "So, she has had to have a little time to get used to being indoors."

The animal shelter where Buttons can be adopted is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.. to 5 p.m.

