Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman brandished knife when she assaulted boyfriend

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old woman early Thursday morning in connection to allegations that she brandished a knife when she assaulted her boyfriend.

Juliana C. Guevara, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Her bail amount has been set at $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to a residence in the 5200 block of South Street to check out a disturbance call.

When the deputies got there, Guevara told them she and her boyfriend had been arguing. After further investigation, they learned that she had assaulted her boyfriend while she was displaying a kitchen knife.

Guevara was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

