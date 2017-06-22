Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman slapped, 7-year-old son, pulled his hair

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old woman late Wednesday night in connection to allegations that she slapped her 7-year-old son in the face several times and pulled his hair.

Jessica Patricia Muna, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge. Her bail amount has been set at $15,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO deputy were dispatched out to a house in the 7800 block of County Road 807 in reference to a possible child abuse incident.

The complainant told the deputy that Muna slapped her son’s face several times and also pulled his hair. When the NCSO deputy spoke to Muna, she admitted that she slapped her son in the face with the back of her hand twice and pulled his hair, the affidavit stated.

Muna was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

