State Rep. Travis Clardy announces plans to seek re-election

From the Travis Clardy campaign

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (News Release) - Today, State Rep. Travis Clardy announced his plans to seek re-election to represent House District 11 in the Texas House of Representatives.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties," Clardy said. "I cannot help but feel great pride in the work that has been done to benefit our district, and I look forward to continuing efforts to ensure a bright future for the people of House District 11 and all of Texas.”

Clardy was first elected in 2012 and has championed education, mental health, border security, and economic development initiatives. He has a strong record of promoting the conservative values of House District 11 by supporting efforts to promote the sanctity of life and the family, eliminating unnecessary government spending, and protecting Constitutional rights as well as the free market principles that enable our economy to grow and create jobs and opportunities.

“Here at home, work remains to be done to ensure our region continues to be a great place to live and raise a family, and East Texas needs a strong conservative and experienced voice in Austin,” Clardy said. “I appreciate the encouragement the people of House District 11 have offered in the past, and I humbly ask for their support and vote moving forward.”

Among his accomplishments, Rep. Clardy received the Law & Order Award from the Texas District and County Attorneys Association for his work to facilitate prosecution for the manufacture and sale of dangerous synthetic drugs. The Texas Municipal Police Association, Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, Texas Press Association, and the Texas Hospital Association have recognized Clardy’s leadership for law enforcement officers, healthcare, and the preservation of Constitutional rights. The Texas Conservative Coalition awarded Clardy a Courageous Conservative Award for his dedication to the policies of limited government, individual freedoms, and free enterprise.

Rep. Travis Clardy represents Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties in the Texas House of Representatives. He serves as Vice Chair for the Local and Consent Calendars Committee. He is also a member of the Higher Education Committee and the Energy Resources Committee. He and his wife, Judy, reside in Nacogdoches, Texas, where he practices law as a partner of the Texas-based Kelly Hart & Hallman law firm. Visit www.TravisForTexas.com for more information on Rep. Clardy.



