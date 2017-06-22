Weather time-lapse captured by Nacogdoches family

Incredible video captured by the Johnson family, KTRE viewers from Nacogdoches.

They shot the time lapse near Lake Nacogdoches, from their front porch. You can see the clouds rolling in at the same time Tropical Storm Cindy was predicted to impact our area.

Although it looks like a full 24-hours were captured in the video, the time passed was only 30 minutes. They shot it Wednesday from 8:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Towards the end of the video you see the flicker of lightning as storms begins to hit.

