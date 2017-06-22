Gomez homers twice, Texas wins 11-4 for split with Blue Jays

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer



ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Thursday for a split of the four-game series.



Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).



Gomez has five homers in his six games since returning from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a right hamstring strain. His three-run shot in the third ricocheted off the left-field foul pole and put Texas up 6-0, then he added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Cesar Valdez.



Texas (36-36) won for the ninth time in 13 games to get back to .500 before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road.



